Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Kathleen M (Duffy) Levin

1956 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Kathleen "Kathy" (Duffy) Levin, 63, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving daughters on May 14, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA.



Kathy bravely fought a long battle with cancer often misleading family and friends regarding the severity of her illness. We are all heartbroken at her passing which we didn't anticipate so suddenly. She was predeceased by her husband Don Levin.



Born on January 8, 1956 in Boston, MA, she was the eldest daughter of James Duffy of Norwood, MA, and the late Carol (Cormier) Duffy.



Previously from Dedham, and a graduate of University of Massachusetts Amherst, Kathy was a resident of Attleboro for the past thirty-six years. Kathy was an Outreach Case Manager for the past twenty-two years at the City of Attleboro for the Larson Senior Center. She treasured her role at the Senior Center in Attleboro and assisting the senior members of the community.



Kathy was a kind, caring, loving and generous woman of deep faith who instinctively always put others first. Kathy would lend a hand and be a good friend to everyone she knew. Kathy truly cherished her four beautiful daughters: Jennifer Levin and her fiancé, David W. Perry, of Coventry, RI; Jessica Levin and her companion, Matthew MF Sweet, of Attleboro, MA; Jillian E. Obaid and her husband Wathek, of North Attleboro, MA; and Jamie Shamblin and her husband, Timothy (Aaron), of North Pole, AK. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of her beloved eight grandchildren; Nawal, Braxton, Nadya, Tristan, Nadeem, Madison, Brooklyn, and Naila.



The eldest of six girls, Kathy always set the standards of excellence for her dear sisters; Margaret "Peggy" D'India of Norwood; Patricia "Patty" Duffy of Cataumet; Suzanne Penney of North Attleboro: Laurie Duffy-Peters of Franklin; and was predeceased by her sister Paula Gately. She leaves several nieces and nephews, and many, many dear friends.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Kathy by gathering for a Visitation on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.



Graveside Services will follow in North Purchase Cemetery in Attleboro, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kathy to the Larson Senior Center, 27 South Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices