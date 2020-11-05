Kathleen M. "Kay" (Flynn) Placido, age 94, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Wingate at Norton. She was the beloved wife of Michael A. Placido, to whom she was wed on April 26, 1974.
Born in Mansfield, MA on December 26, 1925, she was a loving daughter of the late John E. and Ellen M. (Cahill) Flynn.
Kay grew up in town and was a 1943 graduate of Mansfield High School. From 1943-1985 she worked at the Foxboro Company, retiring as the Executive Secretary to the Manager of the Printing Division and also was a member of the company's 10-year, 25-year and 40-year clubs.
A lifelong active communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, Kay was a member and served on the Board of Directors of the Catholic Women's Club, was an originator of the "Helping Hands" Ministry, handled secretarial & publicity duties for the first September Fest and in 1994 was an honored recipient of the Marian Medal.
Kay worked with the "Class of 43" members on many reunions and monthly get-togethers. She was a member of the Peal Club, AARP, enjoyed traveling, crosswords, playing bingo, knitting, crocheting, volunteering her time to others in many capacities, but most of all loved spending time in the presence of her adoring family.
In addition to her husband, she was the dear sister of Alice Dale of Connecticut and the late John Flynn and Donald Flynn. She was the cherished aunt of Susan Bruneault, Ellen Vincent, Anne Foster, Jennifer Silvia, Allyson Dale-Cohen, Diane Pelligrino, Dennis Flynn, Daniel Flynn and Scott Dale. She is also survived by her loving great and great-great nieces and nephews, her stepson Michael Placido and step grandson Daniel Placido.
Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Friday, November 6th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing may remember Kay with a donation in her memory made to Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St., Mansfield, MA 02048.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com