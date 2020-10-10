Kathryn Ann (Young) Bastille, 63, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Cumberland, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Joseph Bastille whom she married on February 4, 1976 and who died on September 17, 2008.
Born on February 5, 1957 in LaGrange, GA, she was the daughter of the late J.E. Young.
Kathryn worked for more than thirty years at Papa Gino's Restaurant in Attleboro, MA, and she was a former member of St. Mark's Church in Attleboro Falls. She was an avid reader, baker, and gardener who also enjoyed vacationing in New Hampshire and Cape Cod. The center of Kathryn's life was her family and she cherished spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
She was the loving mother of Peter R. Bastille and his wife, Tiffaney L. Bastille, of Norton, MA; Joshua D. Bastille and his companion, Nicole J. Alexandrovich of South Lake Tahoe, CA; and Katy L. Gabel and her husband, Justin J. Gabel, of Cumberland, RI. She was the adoring grandmother of Shelby Q. Gabel, Piper L. Gaber, and Marina J. Bastille; and leaves her aunt, Alice Young, of LaGrange, GA, her extended family, and many dear friends.
With strict adherence to applicable coronavirus health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of facemasks, family and friends are cordially invited to honor Kathryn by attending a Visitation on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral and Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Burial services will be private.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kathryn to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or on-line at www.dana-farber.org.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200