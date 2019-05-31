Kathryn L. (Polvinen) Colleran, age 58, of Mansfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 24, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer, at the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home in Needham. She was the beloved wife of Michael J. Colleran, to whom she was wed on March 12, 1988.







Born in Norwood, MA on March 28, 1961, she was a loving daughter of the late Raymond and Nancy (Andrews) Polvinen.







Kathy grew up and was educated in Dedham. She had made her home in Mansfield for the past twenty-eight years and had been employed as a clerk for the Town of Mansfield Tax Collectors Office, a job she truly loved and dedicated herself to for seventeen years.







A devoted homemaker to her adoring family, Kathy's passions in life included cooking, quilting, sewing, gardening, plants, flowers and her beloved pets: Otis and Elly May.







In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her loving children: Meghan R. Usher Barrett and her husband Jesse of Bristol, RI and Thomas R. Colleran of Holbrook. She was the dear sister of Paulette McDermott and her husband John of Cranston, RI, Pamela Dunn and her companion Christopher Senior of Norton, James Polvinen of North Providence, RI and the late Jay Polvinen. She is also survived by her cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.







Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Saturday, June 1st from 3:00-6:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.







A service in celebration of her life will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 6:00 P.M. on Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be private.







Those wishing, may remember Kathryn with a contribution in her memory made to the West Side Benevolent Circle, P.O. Box 506, Mansfield, MA 02048 or to the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492.







To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com Published in Sun Chronicle on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary