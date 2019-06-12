Services Norton Memorial Funeral Home 19 Clapp Street Norton , MA 02766 (508) 285-4402 Keith E. Carlson

1971 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Keith E. Carlson, age 48, a lifelong resident of Norton, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 10, 2019.







Born in Attleboro, MA on January 30, 1971, he was a loving son of Marjorie E. (Bonvie) Carlson of Norton and the late Richard A. Carlson, who recently died on March 12, 2019.







Keith grew up in Norton and was a 1990 graduate of Norton High School. Prior to retiring, he had employed for over twenty years for the Local 33 Carpenters Union in Boston.







Keith's favorite times by far were those spent with his family, especially with his grandchildren. He was truly a lover of the great outdoors which included fishing, hunting and camping. He will always be remembered as a kind person who was always there to lend anyone a helping hand.







In addition to his mother, he is survived by his devoted daughters: Alyssa B. Salvucci and her husband Dan of Dighton and Cassidy L. Jarrett and her husband Ty of Middleboro. He was the adoring grandfather of Jameson Salvucci and Jackson Jarrett and is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.











Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours in celebration of his life on Saturday, June 15th from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial will be private.







In lieu of flowers, Keith's family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the Northeast Addictions Treatment Center, 36 Miller Stile Road, Quincy, MA 02169.







In lieu of flowers, Keith's family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the Northeast Addictions Treatment Center, 36 Miller Stile Road, Quincy, MA 02169.