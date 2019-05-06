Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Kenneth A. "Skip" Brace

Kenneth A. "Skip" Brace, 78







Kenneth A. "Skip" Brace, 78, of Norton, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Wingate of Norton Healthcare in Norton.



Born on February 23, 1941 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Kenneth G. Brace and the late Velma A. (Malcolm) Brace.



A graduate of Brighton High School, Kenneth worked as a driver for Kiessling Transit Incorporated before retiring.



A resident of Norton for most of his life, he had a wonderful sense of humor, a dry wit, and a contagious laugh. He enjoyed traveling; playing cards; ice cream, especially coffee flavored; loved decorating his home for every holiday; and was an avid Bruins fan. Kenneth was a competitive couples ice dancer as a younger man. He was a member of the Masonic Order and a friend of the Norton Senior Center.



Kenneth was the brother of the late Ruth Lorraine Brace, who passed away on November 16, 2011, and the late Valma A. "Wooley" Seaman, who passed away on June 28, 2006. Kenneth will be deeply missed by his dear friends and neighbors.



Visitation has been respectfully omitted.



Private graveside services will be held at Norton Common Cemetery at which time he will be laid to rest alongside his late sister and parents.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kenneth to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



His friends would like to thank the Norton Senior Center, Bristol Elder Services, Hope Health and Hospice, and Wingate of Norton Healthcare for the special care, support, and love shown to Kenneth.



