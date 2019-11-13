|
Kenneth E. Nelson, age 77, of Norton, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of Darlene E. (Bailey) Nelson, to whom he was wed on October 31, 2018 and with whom he shared the past thirty-six years.
Born in Boston, MA on August 30, 1942, he was a dear son of the late Edwin A. and Madelene E. (Stranger) Nelson.
Ken grew up in Randolph and was a graduate of Randolph High School. He proudly served his country for three years as a member of the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era and an additional twenty-six years in the Naval Reserve. He was extremely proud to be a plank owner of the U.S.S. Enterprise, CVAN-65 and was a life member and chaplain of the Norton and the Norton American Legion.
A resident of Norton for the past fifteen years, Kenny was a retired technician having worked for ACOPY and later when the company operated under the name of Ikon.
He loved spending time with family and friends, was a Woodstock survivor, where he met Janice Joplin and enjoyed country western music, country dancing, being a choreographer instructor, a competitor, a judge and along with Darlene, was delighted to have danced on stage with Reba McEntire.
Kenny will always be remembered as a patriotic person who loved his country and flag, and as well as for his jokes, his obscure historical stories and his ability to make anyone feel at ease, regardless of the circumstance. He was also an avid New England Patriots fan and enjoyed being a bingo caller at the Norton Senior Center.
In addition to his wife and best friend Darlene, he is survived by his devoted sons: Mark Nelson, Kenneth Nelson and Jeff Nelson. He was the cherished grandfather of Jeffrey, Nicole and Josh and the great grandfather of 2. He was the dear brother of Brad Nelson and his wife Cora and Janice Crellin and her husband Stephen and is also survived by many loving nieces and 1 nephew.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a service in celebration of his life on Sunday, November 17th from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at the Norton Post 8049, 38 Summer St. in Norton. Military honors will take place during the services at 1:30 P.M. at the Norton .
Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing may remember Kenny with a donation in his memory made to the Norton Post 8049, 38 Summer St., Norton, MA 02766.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019