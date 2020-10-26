Kenneth G. Kamens, 92
Dateline: Uxbridge, MA
Kenneth G. Kamens, age 92, most recently of Uxbridge, a former longtime resident of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his adoring family on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Ruth C. (Hurley) Kamens, to whom he was wed for forty years.
Born in Meriden, Ct on May 11, 1928, he was a loving son of the late Otto and Katherine (Knapp) Kamens.
Ken grew up in Meriden, CT, was a graduate of Meriden High School and a 1951 graduate of the University. During the Korean War, he proudly served his country as an Officer in the United States Air Force Air Command from 1951-1955.
Prior to retiring, Mr. Kamens had been employed as a Store Manager at Levitz Furniture in Dedham. He previously worked as a vice-president at Macy's in Flatbush, New York and following his retirement from Levitz, had worked part-time for several years at the Home Depot in Mansfield. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his cherished family and along with his wife Ruth, enjoyed antiquing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted daughters: Suzanne Lien and her husband Carl of Madison, Mississippi, Cheryl Bastien and her husband Roger of Norton, Lori Civitarese and her husband Thomas of Foxboro, Ruth Fitzpatrick of Wrentham and Paula Kavanaugh and her boyfriend Rich of Uxbridge. He was the dear brother of the late Rev. Alan Kamens, who is survived by his wife Sue of Michigan, the late Carolyn Callen and her late husband Ron and the late Barbara Dunn. He is also survived by his loving 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons, as well his nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, October 28th at 11:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton.
Visitation will be held prior to the services on Wednesday morning beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenneth's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
