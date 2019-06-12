Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Kenneth L. Kanady

Notice Condolences Flowers Kenneth L. Kanady, 70, of Plymouth, formally of North Attleboro and Nashua, NH, passed away on June 2, 2019 surrounded by his family after a valiant battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was the son of the late Helen (Harrison) Smullin and James C. Arthur. Ken grew up in Brooklyn, Baltimore and was a graduate of Brooklyn Park High School Class of 1967.



Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army, and served two tours in Vietnam where he received the Bronze Star for Heroic Service, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. He spent several more years in the military and attained the rank of First Lieutenant at the U.S. Army Intelligence Training School at Fort Devens and received his undergraduate degree from the State University of New York.



Upon leaving the Army, Ken embarked on a lifelong career of strengthening interpersonal, managerial and organizational effectiveness in several Fortune 500 corporations, first at Digital Equipment Corporation and later retiring from Wells Fargo in 2014. He was dedicated to his career and the very highest professional standards. Ken was most at home in the classroom, and truly enjoyed sharing his knowledge and experience with others. He also authored several books on Credibility and Professionalism.



Upon retirement, Ken became a Life Guard at the local YMCA camp and turned to writing once more. He penned his autobiography and composed an original screenplay.



Ken brought fun and laughter to every occasion with a rich appreciation of food and music. He always had a smile on his face and a warm hug for everyone. He was an avid New England Patriots fan, a gregarious host and an extraordinary and generous friend who will be sorely missed by the many people whose lives he touched.



He was a Master Mason affiliated with St. Alban's Lodge in Foxboro and a member of the American Screenwriters Association.



Ken was the beloved husband of Diane "Deb" Burrell Kanady. He is also survived by his siblings Ronald Long, Wayne D. Kanady of Utah, and Sharon Tracey of Florida, his brother-in-law, Charles and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late James C. Kanady



Finally, Ken's family would like to thank all of the people who gave him such loving medical care and support during the past year, particularly those at Massachusetts General Hospital, Steven Bensson, MD of Attleboro Medical Associates, and the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, and for the incredible outpouring of love and support from family and friends and the Redbrook Community.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904-9826 or the VET to VET Boston, 21 Myrtle Street, Newton, MA 02465



A military funeral will be held at the National Cemetery, Bourne, MA at 12:30 pm on June 18.

Family and friends are also respectively invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Ken on Tuesday, June 18 at 1:30 pm at the Brookside Club, 11 Brigadoon Road, Bourne, MA



For additional information, please contact Roberts and Sons Funeral Home at 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at:

www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in Sun Chronicle on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices