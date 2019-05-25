Services R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc 135 South St Wrentham , MA 02093 (508) 384-3133 Kenneth W. Oles

1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Kenneth W. Oles, of Wrentham, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Norwood, MA on January 11, 1943 to parents Marion Oles and Mary (Gachewicz) Oles, he was raised in Canton, MA and has lived in Wrentham since 1972.

Ken married Roberta "Bobbie" Cormier in 1972 and together they lovingly raised four children. In addition to Bobbie, Ken leaves behind John Oles; Heather Holm and her husband Michael of Wrentham, MA; Susan Viera and her husband Richard of East Taunton, MA and Brian Oles and his wife Shannon of Franklin, MA. Grampa Ken also leaves behind his beloved granddaughter, Eliana Audrey Oles, who he cherished and who made him smile every day. Ken is survived by his brothers and sister – Robert Oles and his wife Michele, Steven Oles and his wife Melody, and Marilyn McLellan and her husband Ron, along with many nieces and nephews.

Ken graduated from Canton High School in 1960 and earned multiple degrees from Boston State College including bachelors and masters of education, as well as a certificate of advanced graduate study. Ken worked for 32 years at the John F. Kennedy School in Canton where he taught 5th grade and served as Vice Principal.

Ken joined the US Navy in 1960 and Navy Reserves in 1982 where he held rank as Lieutenant. Ken dedicated himself to helping local veterans as the Veterans Service Agent in Wrentham and served as the master of ceremonies at many Wrentham Memorial Day Parades.

Ken recently celebrated his 40th anniversary as a Permanent Deacon at St. Mary Parish in Wrentham. He baptized many babies, trained altar servers, and was an active member in the parish community. Even during his illness he held Easter basket blessings, following his Polish tradition, for parishioners.

Ken enjoyed being outdoors and had many hobbies and passions. He loved gardening and worked two gardens at his home. He was a URI Master Gardener and managed the Harvests from the Heart Garden to benefit the Wrentham food pantry and wrote a gardening advice column in the local newspaper. Ken served as Vice President for Massachusetts Agriculture in the Classroom and worked closely with Bobbie to bring his passion for education and gardening together for generations to come. He was also an avid beekeeper who was known for sharing his honey locally and took classes in blacksmithing and welding throughout his retirement.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5-7 PM at St. Mary Parish, 130 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9 AM. Burial will follow in Wrentham Center Cemetery, Wrentham.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be made to:

St. Mary Parish, 130 South Street, Wrentham, MA 02093

or

Massachusetts Agriculture In The Classroom, 249 Lakeside Avenue, Marlborough, MA 01752.



Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices