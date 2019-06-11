Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Kenneth William Bristol

NORTH ATTLEBORO – Kenneth William Bristol, 78, of North Attleboro passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Roberta (Wallace) Bristol.



Born February 6,1941 in Attleboro, he was the son of the late Charles and Margaret (Dugas) Bristol.



Kenny was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro and a graduate of North Attleboro High School. He joined the U.S. Army after high school and served as a military police officer at Ft. Gordon in Georgia and Kileen Base in Texas.



Kenny was a self-employed business owner of K.W. Bristol Co. in North Attleboro for many years before retiring in 1998.



He was a lifetime member of the North Attleboro Elk's Lodge 1011 and was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed playing cards and loved his animals. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and time spent on Cape Cod with his family.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Michael and his wife Marisa Bristol and William and his wife Vicki Bristol, along with two grandsons Brett Cloutier and Mason Bristol. He also leaves behind many brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a sister, Barbara Paiton, of New Hampshire.



Kenny was the son-in-law of the late Joseph and Phyllis Wallace.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at the North Attleboro Elk's Lodge, 52 Bullfinch Street, North Attleboro followed by a collation. Burial will be private at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.



Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.



Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.



Published in Sun Chronicle on June 11, 2019