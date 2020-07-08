Kevin Corby Michael Cavalieri, Sr. 64, of Pawtucket, RI formerly of Attleboro passed unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 31 years, Nancy E. (Ney) Cavalieri.
Born on April 12, 1956 in Attleboro, MA he was a son of Pasquale B. and Patricia M. (Heussler) Cavalieri.
Kevin grew up in North Attleboro and was a 1974 graduate of North Attleboro High School. He was the co-owner of the Falls A.C. in Attleboro Falls and the Head of Facilities for the Amvet School in North Attleboro Public School System.
Kevin enjoyed traveling to the Bahamas, watching sports and spending time with his beloved family.
He is survived by his three children, Kevin Cavalieri Jr. and his companion Tonya Avellar both of Attleboro, Kristina Carrier and her husband Kris of Attleboro and Scott Cavalieri of Attleboro; his adored granddaughters, Emery and Mackenzie Carrier of Attleboro; his two brothers, Angelo Cavalieri and his wife Kim of North Attleboro and William Cavalieri and his wife Katie of Attleboro Falls; his longtime companion, Claudia Dion of Pawtucket; also his many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro. Burial will take place privately.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevins name may be made to the Christopher J. Cornetta Foundation, 274 Kelley Blvd, North Attleboro MA, 02760
To send Kevin's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com