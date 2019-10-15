Home

Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
154 Route 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
(508) 888-3511
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
324 Quaker Meeting House Rd,
E. Sandwich, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
324 Quaker Meeting House Rd
E. Sandwich, MA
View Map

Kevin O'Brien

Kevin O'Brien Notice
It is with great sadness that the family of Kevin O'Brien, announce his unexpected passing on Sunday, October 5, 2019, at home in Sandwich, MA. Kevin is the beloved son of Jerome and Maureen O'Brien, also of Sandwich. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Jennifer Canzano and her husband, Edward, of Osterville, and their two children, sister Amy Hughes and her husband, Gregory, of North Andover, and their four children, and by his grandmother, Anita Monfet, of Rhode Island. Kevin had a large, loving, generous heart and was always ready to reach out and help everyone. He loved spending time with animals, especially his dog, Jamy.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Corpus Christi Parish, 324 Quaker Meeting House Rd, E. Sandwich. There will be a visiting hour at 10:00 A.M. at the Church. Interment will follow at St Peter's Cemetery, Sandwich. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Corpus Christi Parish, E. Sandwich. Arrangements by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 154 Route 6A Sandwich, MA.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019
