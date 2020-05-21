Kimberley Ann Farrell
1968 - 2020
Kimberley Ann Farrell RN, 51, of Plainville, passed peacefully on May 14, 2020 in Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of Michael E. Farrell .
Born in Central Falls, Rhode Island on August 8, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Omer and Loretta Dubois .
She enjoyed being with her family and friends. She was employed by numerous health facilities in the area including Maples Rehabilitation, Salmon Visiting Nurses .
In addition to her husband Michael, Kimberley is survived by her children, Kristen Strong of Nevada, Ryan Strong of Lincoln, Jessica Walsh of Providence, Michael Farrell of California, and Shannon Farrell of Maine, and three grandchildren, Sonora, Sophia, and Aida Farrell all of California .
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in St. Theresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, RI .
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to :
The Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses
Located at nursingworld.org
Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
