Pawtucket Kimberly A. (Edwards) Collette, 54, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was a daughter of Paul T. Edwards of Pawtucket and the late Elizabeth J. (Hayes) Edwards.
Kim was an assistant manager at McDonalds, Armistice Blvd., Pawtucket. She enjoyed British Comedy, but most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Besides her father, she leaves her former husband, Robert Johnston; their children, Erin Johnston and Eric Johnston; two grandchildren, Sara Laramee and Jacob Laramee; a son-in-law, Nick Laramee all of Pawtucket and two sisters, Nancy Lee Krieger and her husband, William Krieger, Jr., of Cumberland and Vicki of South Carolina.
Relatives and friends are invited to VISITATION on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. For online condolences visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 28, 2019