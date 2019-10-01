|
|
Kimberly Ann Olson-Hraba, 58, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of William R. Hraba, whom she married on September 1, 2000.
Born on August 28, 1961 in New York City, NY, she was the daughter of Nina V. (Downing) Olson of North Attleboro, MA, and the late Clifford Roy Olson Jr.
Raised and educated in Attleboro, MA, she then lived in Camden, Maine and Springfield, MA, before moving to North Attleboro ten years ago.
Kimberly received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maine at Orono. Prior to retiring from employment in January 2019, she had most recently worked as a salesperson at City Spirits in Attleboro and North Attleboro. She previously worked at Mansfield Children's Center in Mansfield, MA, at Springfield College, and as a physical education educator in Maine.
A kind, caring and vibrant woman, an avid reader, she enjoyed knitting, participating in the Attleboro Community Theatre, and in her earlier years, enjoyed skiing, bicycling, and hiking. Kimberly generously volunteered her time and efforts for New Hope, Inc. She was a proud and staunch Democrat who could often be found watching MSNBC.
In addition to her husband, William, and her mother, Nina, she leaves her much loved children: Brooke L. Borden of Rockport, ME, and Katelyn A. Shore of Belmont, MA. She was the adoring grandmother of Gillian Wood, Nicole Taylor, Beatrix Shore, Anna Shore, and the late Tyler Wood. Kimberly was the former wife of Joseph M. Ryan of Maine.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Kimberly by gathering for a Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, The Col. Obed Robinson House, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, MA.
Graveside Services will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Towne Street, Attleboro Falls, MA.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019