Kinga Cetera-Harmon MD, 53, of Norfolk, passed unexpectedly on September 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Eric Harmon.
Born in Krakow, Poland on July 29, 1967, she was the daughter of Lydia Cetera of Plainville.
She was an amazing person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara, her Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed her residency in Emergency Medicine at the Boston Medical Center. She loved being a doctor and her patients loved her. She cherished all her animals, including dogs, horses, and pigs. She created a wonderful family and was extremely proud of the great human beings her son Philip Harmon and her daughter Lusia Harmon had become. She lived life to its fullest, always encouraging us to commune with nature, enjoy long evenings with friends, and grab for the gold ring.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Monday, September 21st from 6 to 8 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22nd at 11:30 AM in St Jude's Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk. Burial will be private.
