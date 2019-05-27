Services Bellows Funeral Chapel 160 River Road Lincoln , RI 02865 (401) 723-9792 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bellows Funeral Chapel 160 River Road Lincoln , RI View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Four Corners Community Chape 200 Angell Road Cumberland , RI View Map Kristine R. (Ziegler) Fritts

Notice Condolences Flowers Kristine R. (Ziegler) Fritts, 48, of Plainville, MA and formerly of Cumberland, RI passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Cambridge Hospital, Cambridge, MA surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving mother of Cameron and Kacey Fritts of Plainville, MA.



Born in Providence, RI, a beloved daughter of Warren F. "Chip" Ziegler, Jr. and Linda (Bennett) Ziegler of Cumberland, RI, she grew up in Cumberland and had lived in Natick, MA for 12 years before moving to Plainville, MA 3 years ago.



Kris was an elementary and middle school Physical Education and Health Teacher in the Canton MA. School System for 17 years before retiring due to illness. She was a 1989 graduate of Cumberland High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Rhode Island and her Master's Degree from Rhode Island College.



Besides her children and her parents, she is survived by her loving sister, Jennifer L. Schmidlin and her loving nieces and nephew, Peyton, Cole and Emery Schmidlin, all of Hopkinton, MA; and her loving aunts, Caroline Z. Brooks and her husband William of West Boylston, MA and Sue Lindauer and her husband Fred of Wallingford, CT. She was the niece of the late Martin B. Ziegler.



Her funeral service will be held Saturday, June 1 at 11 A.M. in Four Corners Community Chapel, 200 Angell Road, Cumberland, RI. Her burial will be private in Arnold Mills Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, RI, Friday, May 31 from 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kris's memory to the American Cancer, 931 Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 would be appreciated.