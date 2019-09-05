|
DIGHTON-It is with great sadness that the family of Kristy Lorna Weeks announces her passing on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 41.
Kris was the daughter of the late Maurice R. & Winifred E. (Taylor) Weeks and was the sister of the late Roy R. Weeks (Suzanne) and Scott B. Weeks (Karen). She leaves behind 3 sisters, Terrie L. Verzillo (Randy) of Attleboro, Wendy L. Weeks of Attleboro, and Bonnie L. Laramee (Wayne) of Coventry, RI. She leaves behind 2 brothers, Frank P. Weeks (Stephanie) of Browns Mills, NJ and Mark K. Weeks (Lisa) of Middletown, RI as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kris lived with and was cared for by her parents until the age of 26 when their health no longer allowed. Since that time, she has resided in a group home which housed 4 to 5 women. The staff and residents truly became a second family to Kris and she leaves behind many with whom she had very special relationships.
Kris was known for her infectious smile, sense of humor, and insanely cute laugh. She was a joy to all who knew her well!
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 7 at Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton, MA 02780. Calling hours will be from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by a few words and memories commemorating her life. Procession and burial is immediately following at Cedar Knoll Cemetery in Taunton.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019