Larry D. Brooks, age 73, passed away peacefully in his Wrentham, Massachusetts home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Norwood on November 1, 1945, he was the son of Mary L. (Shufelt) Brooks and the late Leo P. Brooks. Larry was raised in South Walpole, graduating from Walpole High School with the Class of 1963. After high school, Larry worked for the Bird Machine Company, where he stayed until the company closed in 1992. During this time, Larry proudly served his country as a private in the United States National Guard for six years.
Shortly thereafter, Larry began his own business, Brooks Septic, running the service out of Wrentham, where he was the owner and operator for twenty years. After selling his septic business, Larry opened his second company, Brooks Disposal, which he ran for fifteen years before selling it in 2015. Larry then worked for Brooks Disposal, specializing in maintaining horse farms.
When he wasn't hard at work, Larry was an active member of his community. He was a proud member of the Independent Sportsmen's Club of Foxborough, and Angler's Fishing Club, and the Walpole Sportsmen's Club, where he enjoyed target shooting and fishing, and was a very active member of the Youth Shooting program. Larry will be fondly remembered as a hardworking, dedicated man who will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Beloved fiancé of Patricia Bixby of Wrentham.
Devoted son of Mary L. (Shufelt) Brooks and the late Leo P. Brooks of Plainville.
Cherished brother of Dennis Brooks and his wife Ann-Marie of East Bridgewater, and the late Timothy Brooks and his wife Deborah of Plainville.
Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Larry's Celebration of Life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole, MA. Interment will follow in Terrace Hill Cemetery, Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Larry's name may be made to the Wrentham Food Pantry, c/o Original Congregational Church, PO Box 657, Wrentham MA 02093, and to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019