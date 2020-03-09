|
|
Larry M. Stack, 72, of North Attleboro passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his devoted family. He was the loving husband of Jean (Gray) Stack for over 47 years.
Born August 18, 1947 in Attleboro, he was a son of the late Raymond and Mary (Nardelli) Stack.
Larry was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro and a 1965 graduate of North Attleboro High School. He was a gifted athlete and was quarterback for the North football team. After high school he earned a football scholarship to study at East Carolina University where he earned a BS degree in Geography.He also earned an MA degree in Earth Science from Bridgewater State. Larry began his career at Brennan Junior High School in Attleboro then began teaching at Attleboro High School in 1973 before retiring in 2005.
He worked at Bass Pro Shop in Foxboro for 8 years during retirement.
Larry was an active outdoorsman who loved fishing at local spots including Whitings Pond and also at his summer home on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.
He belonged to the Sportsman's Club at Winnipesaukee where he was an avid skeet shooter.
He also enjoyed tennis and coached tennis as well as softball at Attleboro High School.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Melissa Stack of Manchester, NH; 3 siblings: Raymond Stack, Steven and wife Gail Stack and James and wife Marilyn Stack all of North Attleboro and he was the brother of the late Joan Stack Fecteau.
He's also survived by 2 furbabies and 5 grand furbabies.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 11 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
A private funeral service will be held with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or at www.bidmc.org/give.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2020