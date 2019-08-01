|
Larry Taylor Arnold, 78, formerly of Rehoboth, died July 24, 2019, at his home in Matthews, North Carolina. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on December 30, 1940, the son of Warren Remington Arnold and Doris Ivy Money. He is survived by his childhood friend and loving wife of fifty years, Anne Tobey Arnold; his daughter, Sarah Rebecca Arnold; his son, L. Taylor Arnold; his daughter-in-law Jill Catherine Arnold; two grandsons, Aiden William Arnold and Alexander Ethan Arnold, and two brothers, Kenneth W. Arnold and David R. Arnold.
Through grade nine he attended Rehoboths Pleasant Street, Palmer River, and Anawan Schools, attending East Providence High for grades ten through twelve. After graduation from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in Thailand during the Vietnam Era. Upon being honorably discharged, he began a nearly thirty-year career with the U.S. Bureau of the Census, working in offices in Boston, Washington, DC, Kansas City, MO, Philadelphia and Charlotte, NC.
Services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2pm at the Rehoboth Congregational Church, Bay State Rd. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road North, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28227. https://www.parkinsonassociation.org/ or to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, North Carolina 28247, https://www.hpccr.org/. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. Williams & Co. Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019