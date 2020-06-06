Laura A. (Greenwood) Carew, age 53, passed away on Monday. June 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Dennis Greenwood and the late Rita (MacPherson) Greenwood.
Laura was born in Norwood on September 25, 1966, and was raised in Foxborough. She was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1984. She has been a resident of Ft. Lauderdale for the past eight years.
Laura was a real estate manager for Progress Residential in Ft. Lauderdale. She worked for several years as a network administrator for Kendall Health Care Products of Mansfield.
Beloved wife of James C. Carew. Loving mother of Craig Carew and his wife Jenna of Foxborough, James P. Carew of Ft. Lauderdale and Kayla Carew of Foxborough. Devoted grandmother of Vivian Carew. Sister of Donna Fletcher of Norton, Dennis Greenwood of Wrentham, Keri Hixson of Wrentham, and Michael Greenwood of Plainville. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held in Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508-543-5471. To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Jeff Parker Charitable Fund, PO Box 693, Foxborough, MA 02035 (www.jeffparkerfund.org).
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 6, 2020.