Laura A. Feeley, age 67, of Mansfield passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, January 18, 2019. She was the loving longtime thirty-three-year partner of David Rathbun of Mansfield.



Born in New York, NY on December 20, 1951, she was a loving daughter of the late Howard L. and Mary A. (Hawthorn) Mattes.



Laura grew up in New Jersey and Westwood and was a 1970 graduate of Westwood High School. She furthered her education, attending the University of Rhode Island.



A resident of Mansfield for over forty years, she had been employed as a logistics coordinator at Tyco Medical Supply in Mansfield.



Laura was a wonderful sister, neighbor and friend. She enjoyed walking, running, gardening but most of all, watching her neighbors dog "Bailey"



In addition to her loving partner David, she is survived by her devoted sister Susan C. Mattes Vest and her husband Dan Vest of East Sandwich and will be sadly missed by the Rathbun and Cipriani families of Mansfield.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a celebration of life memorial on Saturday, March 9th from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at the Mansfield Lodge of Elks, 140 North Main St., Mansfield.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.



To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary