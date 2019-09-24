|
Laura "Reta" Anderson passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Life Care Center of Attleboro. She was the wife of the late Stell L. Anderson.
Born on February 15, 1921, in Leominster, MA, she was the daughter of Fred and Beatrice "Trixie" Bagshaw.
Raised and educated in North Attleboro, MA, she met and married Stell, a soldier from Texas. After the end of World War II, they lived in Texas for several years before returning to North Attleboro, MA.
During her years in Texas, she was an expert seamstress who designed and created custom clothing from her home for the public. After moving back to Massachusetts, she worked as a Quality Inspector at Texas Instruments in Attleboro, MA, for several years until her retirement.
Laura loved to travel and she was the trip coordinator for the TI Retirees Club for many years. She also loved to keep busy with sewing, crocheting, needlework, reading and crosswords.
Laura leaves her daughter, Beverly Couturier and her husband Geno of Plainville; her grandson Brad Armell of North Attleboro, MA; her granddaughter Nicole Laramee and her husband Jim of Attleboro, MA; her step-grandson Ed Couturier and his wife Annie of Attleboro Falls, MA; and six great-grandchildren; Bradley Armell, Bryan Armell, Jackson Laramee, Avery Laramee, Dean Couturier and Reese Couturier. She also leaves several nephews in Texas. She was predeceased by her sister Hildred Reid of Plainville, MA, and her brother Bob Bagshaw of Pensacola, FL.
Laura's family would like to thank the staff at Life Care for their wonderful care of her over the past eight years.
Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a memorial visitation on Friday, September 27, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Sperry McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 5:45 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Laura's memory to a .
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019