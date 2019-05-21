Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Laura B. Cambridge

Notice Condolences Flowers Laura B. Cambridge, 88

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Laura B. Cambridge, 88, of North Attleboro, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at R.I. Hospital, surrounded and comforted by her loving family. The daughter of the late Kenneth and Edith Baker, she resided in Attleboro Falls for most of her life and was a 1949 graduate of North Attleboro High School where she was a cheerleader, composer of the class song, and voted cutest girl.

Laura continued her education at what is now Bryant University where she was a sorority member. She loved music, dancing, playing her piano, keyboard, ukulele, and harmonica. Laura was self-taught in playing the piano and shared her love of music with her many grandchildren. She also loved spending hours putting together jigsaw puzzles and playing board games with her family.

Laura always enjoyed a good conversation and a hot cup of tea with visitors at her home, and she also loved going out for coffee or lunch with her family and many friends.

Laura spent most of her life as a wonderful homemaker and the loving mother of five. She was also a PTA member, cub scouts den mother, youth sports mom, Red Sox and Patriots fan, secretary of the Attleboro Falls Community Association, and a volunteer driver and secretary for the Lincoln Circle for the Blind.

Laura also spent some years working for Donley Manufacturing, Fuller Box, Madonna Manor, and Integrated Services, where for many years she shared her love and compassion by caring for disabled adults. She was a lifelong member of Central Congregational Church.

Laura is survived by her son Brett Cambridge and his wife Dianna; son Jeff Cambridge and his wife Jill; daughter Jill Harris and her husband Howard; daughter Julie Theroux and her husband Donald; and her big sister Mary Stout and husband David.

Laura was predeceased by her dearly loved son Robert H. Cambridge, her cherished granddaughter Rebecca Cambridge, and her former husband Francis H. Cambridge.

She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren who adored her as "Nana," and five nieces.

Family and friends are invited to visitation hours on Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by a 12:00 p.m. memorial service (celebration of Laura's life) at Sperry McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, Mass.

Laura requested that, in lieu of flowers, friends might consider donating in her memory to the North Attleboro Animal Control Shelter, Cedar Road, North Attleboro, Mass. 02760 or, because she loved her country and our American flag, the , PO BOX 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

To sign an online guestbook for Laura, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices