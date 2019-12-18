|
|
NEW HAMPSHIRE Laura J. Russ, 60, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Concord Hospital, Concord, NH.
Born on March 31, 1959 in Norwood, MA, she was a daughter of Carol Bouthillier of Attleboro and the late Gordon Russ.
Laura spent most of her life residing in the Attleboro area attending Wood Elementary School and King Philip Regional High School. She most recently lived in Gilford, New Hampshire and worked as a caregiver and housekeeper for many years.
She loved to crochet, knit, paint her nails, hike, fish and dance. She was an avid animal lover and treasured time spent with her grandkids and family.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Raymond Frederickson, of Gilford, NH and Jaimie Howard of Bristol, NH; her stepdaughter, Allisen Adams of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Shylah Thomas and Domanick Thomas both of Bristol, NH, Aaron Frederickson of North Attleboro; step grandchildren, Benjamin, Brandon and Khrystina all of Connecticut ; a great granddaughter, Aurora Suarez of Pawtucket; her siblings, Dori Marchand of North Attleboro, Charlie Russ of North Attleboro, Steven Russ of South Attleboro;; she was also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and many friends.
She was a niece of the late Penny and Shaft Hamsey, best friend of the late Dawn Harrop and step-granddaughter of the late Carol and Ed Polio.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lauras name may be made to the ASPCA directly at https://www.aspca.org/
For directions or to send Lauras family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019