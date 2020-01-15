|
Laura (Semmer) Sobol passed away at home on January 11, 2020 after surviving cancer for more than three years. She is mourned by her husband and companion in life Richard Neilson; by her children Suzanne Sobol Case and Alan of Braintree and Maria (Sobol) Parrish and Steve of Phoenix AZ; by her step-children Katherine Neilson DeTore of Scituate MA, Andrew Neilson and Angela of Sunapee NH, Linda Martin and Peter of Scituate MA and David Neilson and Jane of Wellesley MA. She leaves behind grandchildren Sarah, Taylor, Anna, Suzanne, Danny, Peter, Kelly, Caroline, Erin, Grace, Samantha and Camille and great grandchildren Kyleigh, Connor, McKenna and Oaklyn, family members and a wide network of friends and neighbors who will miss her bright energy and zest for life. She is predeceased by her sister Shirley (Semmer) McKenzie and survived by brother-in-law Daryl McKenzie.
Laura was a proud alumna of Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, PA and Cedar Crest College in Allentown, PA. After being raised by her parents Stanley Semore Semmer and Louise (Lawson) Semmer in Pennsylvania, Laura lived most of her adult life in Foxboro where she was a beloved teacher in the Foxboro Public schools, served on the Trustees of Boyden Library, the vestry of St. Mark's church and the League of Women Voters. Later in her career, she worked as store manager of the London Harness Shop in downtown Boston. Laura was an active member of the Cocasset Lake Association, Foxboro Garden Club and the Monday Club where she served as a leader and mentor over the years. She and Richard travelled widely and had a number of hobbies including hiking and reading but enjoyed their time gardening together most of all.
Friends and loved ones are invited to join the family for a celebration of her life on Saturday afternoon, February 1st, from 1-5 at the Foxborough Country Club to share memories and raise a glass in her honor. Donations in her memory can be made to Rosie's Place in Boston.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020