Laurent Normand "Larry" Jette
1949 - 2020
Laurent (Larry) Normand Jette went to his final resting place on 5 July 2020. Born 7 March 1949, Larry was a loving Father, Brother, and Son who will be missed.

He was an active member of Elks Lodge 1011 where he held various offices and enjoyed volunteering his time and talents. Larry grew up and spent most of his life in North Attleboro and was a graduate of Bristol Aggie High School and attended UMASS Amherst.

He was a Scout Master, handyman, cook, driver, grower of almost anything, and all-around jack of all trades. There wasn't much he couldn't do. He loved gardening, the outdoors, traveling, and a good time.

Larry is preceded in death by his father and mother Norman and Cecile and brother Regis.He leaves behind his loving friend Gail McCormick, sister Connie, brother Charlie, his son Christopher and daughter-in-law Stacy, his grandson Tyler and wife Molly, and his youngest grandson Brayden, in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Larry's wishes we're to have the Elks and any who knew him, raise a glass in his name. We love you Dad.

Donations may be made in his name to the North Attleboro Elk's Lodge to support local charities, 52 Bullfinch Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.

Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.

To sign an online guestbook for Larry, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
