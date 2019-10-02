|
|
Laurie Anne Weston
May 4, 1961 – September 18, 2019
Laurie Anne Weston passed away peacefully on September 18th, 2019 after a brave and hard-fought battle against glioblastoma.
Born to the late George Donald Weston Sr. and Myrtle Irene Weston (née Malinowski) on May 4, 1961 in North Attleboro, MA. For all intents and purposes, Laurie was born on a horse. As soon as physically able, she would spend her days on her beloved Arabians. She would eventually go on to win local and national honors in several categories. These competitions prepared her for what would come later in life, she was a champion in all ways.
Laurie attended both Bristol Agricultural and North Attleboro High School. She graduated from the Stockbridge School at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
She was a dedicated and incredible mother to Alicia Matarese, who really can't put into words how lucky she was to have Laurie as her Mom. Laurie is also survived by her siblings: George Donald Weston Jr., Linda S. Kinney, John Weston and Salvatore Calorino, and Jenae Balboni.
Like she did in so many things, Laurie faced her cancer journey with lipstick and a smile, and a wicked sense of humor. Her grace and courage were unparalleled. She always put others before herself and was never afraid to lend a helping hand. An accurately, self-proclaimed "hostess with the mostess," Laurie loved opening her home and cooking big meals, often featuring her famous stuffed mushrooms and stuffed shells. She enjoyed many new adventures in her all too-short time on this Earth. Laurie exceled at making new friends, many of whom would quickly become a second family. She was quick-witted, with a laugh that was equal parts boisterous and contagious. She could do anything she set her mind to, save for an ill-fated intermediate sculpture class. Laurie was tenacious and strong. Above all else, she was the best Mom and best friend to her daughter. Her spirit and her heart were joyful and kind, and the world is short one wonderful human without her.
True to her spirit and her wishes, Laurie's family will be hosting celebrations of her life in both California and Massachusetts because there were so many people who knew and loved her one party would not be big enough, exactly as she would have wanted.
Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a graveside memorial at Mount Hope Cemetery, 565 Mt. Hope Street, in North Attleboro, MA on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at 10:30am.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019