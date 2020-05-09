Attleboro – Lawrence Aloysius (Larry) McNally passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020
surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Sara (Carr) McNally.
Born on August 30, 1926 in Sixmilecross County Tyrone Northern Ireland to Bernard and Mary McNally,
he was one of eleven children.
In his early years in Ireland Larry was an accomplished cyclist who celebrated many victories. Larry
arrived in New York in 1950 to work his trade of Silversmith. He later moved to Attleboro in 1952 and
joined the US Army. Attleboro is where he met the love of his life Sara and they married shortly after in
1953. They raised eight children together.
Larry worked at Reed and Barton in Taunton for many years before starting his own business at home to
be closer to his family. He was a loving and devoted father and husband. He also spent time working with
Swift & Fisher, Alviti creations and P Kraft before retiring at the age of 84, Larry loved his work.
Larry enjoyed having a beer, working in his yard and garden, walking his dogs and family trips to Cape
Cod, New Hampshire, Florida, North Carolina and especially home to Ireland.
He was a devoted member of Holy Ghost Parish and the Knights of Columbus. Larry was always willing to
help anyone in anyway he could. He was a kind and gentle soul.
Larry is survived by his eight children, Brenda Ward of England; Brian McNally of Pawtucket; Lisa McNally
of Cape Cod; Stephen McNally of Wareham; Gary McNally of Mississippi; Mary Kay McNally of Florida,
Kerri McNally of Attleboro and Shawn McNally of S. Attleboro; nine grandchildren; six great
grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be
missed by many.
Here's a shot of Jameson to you Daddy!
Immediate services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory may be made to the Community VNA, 10 Emory St.
Attleboro, MA 02703.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Larry's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 9, 2020.