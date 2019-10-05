|
|
Word has been received of the passing of long time Attleboro resident, Lea LaCroix, on
September 25th at Garden Place Healthcare in Attleboro after a brief illness.
Born in Taunton, May 24, 1926, Lea was the daughter of the late Bruno and Rosalie (Couture) Desrosiers.
She was first married to now late Roland Harrison, and then to Normand LaCroix who passed in 1993.
She worked in the jewelry industry most of her life, soldering for various companies until she and Norm began their own
business, L & L Jobbers. After she retired, she enjoyed working as a volunteer at the Attleboro Council on Aging and
helped to prepare the Meals on Wheels.
She loved her family and cherished her grandchildren.
She is survived by two of her three children; daughter, Maureen and David LeMaistre of Naperville, IL, and son Robert
Harrison of Norton, MA . Her son Roland Harrison Jr. passed away in 2017.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael and Karen LeMaistre of Morton Grove, IL, Jason and Michelle
LeMaistre of Yorkville, IL, Stephen Harrison of Rhode Island, Melissa Harrison of Attleboro, MA, Heather Marie Diaz of
Cumberland, RI, Hannah Harrison and Hailey Harrison of Norton, MA, along with 14 great-grandchildren.
She was one of 14 siblings. She was the twin sister to the late Leo Pete Desrosiers of Attleboro. Three sisters survive
her, Lilliane Perry of Warwick, RI, Rita Hadley of Attleboro, MA and Helen Belmore-Marzelli of Wallhalla, SC along many
nieces and nephews.
She was a sweet and caring soul who will be missed by so many.
All services are private in accordance to her wishes
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019