On Friday, February 15, Lee-Ann (Piche) Boatwright, loving wife and sister, passed away at the age of 64, she passed away peacefully with family at her side at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain, CT.



She is survived by her loving husband, Martin; three sisters, Leslie Holander, Indrus (Ron) Piche and Kelly (Gary) Michaud; ten nieces and nephews and many cousins and dear friends. Lee-Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father, Grace and Earl; and her godson Andrew.



Lee-Ann truly lived life to the fullest; whether by the simple pleasures of spending time with family and friends, playing cribbage, scrabble or traveling to experience all the world had to offer she didn't miss an opportunity to enjoy life. Lee-Ann's generous kind heart for others was one of her greatest attributes.



Lee graduated from Attleboro High in 1972 and the University of Maine at Farmington in 1976. Most of Lee-Ann's working career was spent with the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services where she retired from after 31 years of dedicated service. She was respected by her colleagues for her professionalism, work ethic, compassion and as a visionary leader.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00 am at Bethany Village Fellowship, 516 Newport Avenue, South Attleboro, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Hospital for Special Care Foundation, Rehab Unit, 2150 Corbin Avenue, New Britain, CT 06053. Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019