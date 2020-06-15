Lena E. Restino, 94, of Attleboro passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Life Care Center of Attleboro. She was the wife of the late Jerimiah Restino for 56 years before his death in 2002.
Born January 16, 1926 in North Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Jenny (Carlstrom) Roberts.
Lena was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro before moving to Attleboro 10 years ago.
She worked as an enamel charger at VH Blackinton Badge Company for many years.
Lena was an active member of the First Baptist Church in North Attleboro where she was a member of the Phileas Club and enjoyed bingo. She was a die-hard New England Patriots fan.
She is survived by a daughter, Paulette Copparini of Florida and a son, Anthony Restino of Attleboro; three grandchildren: William and Ronald Copparini and Keri Flynn; 8 great-grandchildren: Joshua, David, Amber, Bryana, Matthew, Anthony, Michaela and Nicholas; two great-great-grandchildren: Nola and Lena; her sister, Gayle Russell of Attleboro and many nieces and nephews.
She was mother of the late Karen Brown and grandmother of the late Shari Brown.
Services will be held privately with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum in Attleboro Falls.
Memorial donations may be made in Lena's name to the First Baptist Church, 75 Park Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To give online condolences to Lena's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 15, 2020.