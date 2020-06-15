Lena E. Restino
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lena E. Restino, 94, of Attleboro passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Life Care Center of Attleboro. She was the wife of the late Jerimiah Restino for 56 years before his death in 2002.

Born January 16, 1926 in North Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Jenny (Carlstrom) Roberts.
Lena was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro before moving to Attleboro 10 years ago.

She worked as an enamel charger at VH Blackinton Badge Company for many years.

Lena was an active member of the First Baptist Church in North Attleboro where she was a member of the Phileas Club and enjoyed bingo. She was a die-hard New England Patriots fan.

She is survived by a daughter, Paulette Copparini of Florida and a son, Anthony Restino of Attleboro; three grandchildren: William and Ronald Copparini and Keri Flynn; 8 great-grandchildren: Joshua, David, Amber, Bryana, Matthew, Anthony, Michaela and Nicholas; two great-great-grandchildren: Nola and Lena; her sister, Gayle Russell of Attleboro and many nieces and nephews.

She was mother of the late Karen Brown and grandmother of the late Shari Brown.
Services will be held privately with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum in Attleboro Falls.

Memorial donations may be made in Lena's name to the First Baptist Church, 75 Park Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.

To give online condolences to Lena's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved