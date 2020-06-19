Leo Albert Raneri, 52, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. He was the beloved husband of Juliane (Boghdadi) Raneri whom he married on October 20, 1996, and the loving father of Anthony Robert Raneri and Nicholas Leo Raneri of North Attleboro.
Born on August 10, 1967 in Boston, MA, he was the loving son of Alberta (Egidio) Raneri of Dedham, MA, and the late Andrew Anthony Raneri.
Raised and educated in Dedham, MA, he was a graduate of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, MA, Class of 1985, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing Management from Bentley University in 1989.
Leo was the proud owner of Bella Sarno Ristorante & Banquet Facility in North Attleboro since 2016 and President of LJAN Foods, Inc. He was previously the Senior Director of Digital Distribution and a Solutions Consultant at Fidelity Investments in Smithfield, RI; a Consultant on Global Brand Strategy for Hasbro, Inc.; Vice-President of Global Distribution Support for Pyramis Global Advisors; Senior Director and Advisor for Marketing and Director of Sales Operations for FIIS; Director of Inside Sales; and Senior Financial Representative for Premium Services, LTD.
A resident of North Attleboro for the past twenty years, Leo previously lived in Easton, MA. He was a member of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at St. Mary's Church in North Attleboro.
An outgoing and generous man, he was an active member of the community with a heart of gold and a willingness to lend a hand to anyone. He was a coach and devoted supporter of the Little North Attleboro League, a member of the Monday Night Gridiron Club in North Attleboro, the North Attleboro Diamond Club, and a fan of all things "Big Red". Leo made it a point never to miss either of his sons' sporting events. He also enjoyed working in his yard and landscaping. He was known for his genuine warmth and hospitality and his ability to create wonderful meals and dining experiences. The true core of Leo's life was his family and more than anything, he deeply cherished the time he spent with them.
In addition to leaving his wife, mother, and sons, he was the dear brother of Dina Raneri of Shrewsbury, MA, and Andrew Raneri Jr. of Norton, MA. He leaves several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, his extended family, and many dear friends.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the use of face masks, friends and family are cordially invited to honor Leo by attending a Visitation in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Leo at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at St. Mary's Church, North Attleboro.
Private Graveside Services will immediately follow in Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, North Attleboro.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Leo to North Attleboro High School, Attention: Athletic Department, 1 Wilson Witty Way, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.