Leo Eugene Peloquin, 95, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2020 with his six children by his side. He reunites in heaven with his beloved wife, best friend and partner, Helen Elizabeth (Mackie) Peloquin, who predeceased him in 2011. During their 58-year marriage, they taught by example the importance of family and giving. Following her passing, and even as his health recently declined, Leo was an inspiration in his determination to continue to live life to the fullest and his family will always relish these new experiences with him.
Born in Brockton, MA, he was the son of Horace Peloquin and Aurora (Brault) Peloquin. Leo graduated from Brockton High School and, at 18, enlisted in the United States Navy to help defend the country in World War II, serving until his honorable discharge on June 27, 1946. He was assigned to mechanical operations in the engine room of the Navy Destroyer USS Stevenson, which provided gunfire support for several missions in the Southwest Pacific. Always one to give maximum effort and to learn from his experiences, Leo supplemented his Navy experience with an Associate's Degree at the then two-year Wentworth Institute of Technology, and became a highly regarded mechanical contractor, with a special expertise in estimating and overseeing major public projects. After briefly running his own company, he joined the team at Hart Corporation/Hart Engineering of Providence, where he rose to the level of Vice President and had a distinguished career spanning several decades bidding on and managing large local engineering projects.
Born shortly before the Great Depression, Leo's work ethic was something that never left him. He never seemed to slow down. In his 80's, he could still be found "fixing things up on the roof" despite Helen's misgivings. He was amazingly methodical and adept at everything he did. He often said to others about the most daunting project at work or home, "It's not going to get done talking about it!" and proceed to get it done. He was invigorated by the challenge of accomplishing something he had never done, and he was always the first call his children made when something went awry at their homes. Typical of their team approach, Helen was often called upon to provide guidance and assistance.
Leo was just as enthusiastic about having fun, always ready with a quick, witty comment that would make you laugh. In the winter, he and Helen taught six children to ski, often cutting into their own time on the slopes, and in the summer Leo's teaching changed to sailing and water skiing. Many lasting memories were made with immediate, extended family and close friends at the cottage in Wareham they bought 50 years ago.
Over the years, nothing gave Leo more pleasure then watching his children and grandchildren play sports and hearing them play instruments and sing. But the value of education, both formal and through experience, was ingrained in his children and it was their good report cards that were rewarded with an additional family outing.
In later years, Leo traveled with Helen overseas and to Florida for the winter, where he honed the golf game that had become rusty while raising his large family. His beloved sister, Adele, who had introduced them, was a constant and welcome presence in the family. After Helen's passing, Leo's weekly dinners with Adele included reminiscing, talking and singing in French.
Devoted to his Catholic faith and a member of St. Mary's Parish, Mansfield for nearly 60 years, Leo attended or watched the video of the weekly mass.
Leo never stopped worrying about his family and giving great "Dad" advice, which almost always concluded with "Be careful." He was the loving father of Susan Peloquin of Providence, Lynne Peloquin of Plainville, Leo J. Peloquin and his wife Maureen of Hingham, James Peloquin of Mansfield, Carol Peloquin Oakes and her husband David of Reading, and Chris Peloquin and her wife Rachel Shea of Vashon, WA. He was a devoted Pepere to Ryan Peloquin, Beth and Thomas O'Hanley, of Hingham, Benjamin and Harrison Oakes, of Reading, Cameron and Jordan Peloquin of Mansfield, Nicholas and Aurora Baraiolo, of Plainville, Emma Peloquin of Providence and Mackie and Desmond Shea-Peloquin of Vashon. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Adele, of West Roxbury, his beloved sister-in law Marie Dickinson, of Mendon, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brother Horace Peloquin and his sister Rosemarie Finnegan.
His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited, will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield, next to his wife Helen.
Due to the pandemic, there are no visiting hours. The family hopes to further honor Leo's memory at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Leo's memory may be made to the House of Possibilities in Easton, MA, and the Make A Wish Foundation.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com