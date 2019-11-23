|
Leo E. Macdonald, Jr., age 62, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Norwood Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Theresa Veronica (LaVigne) Macdonald, to whom he was wed for the past fourteen years.
Born in Milton, MA on June 7, 1957, he was a loving son of the late Leo E., Sr. and Patricia E. (Gallagher) Macdonald.
Leo grew up in Plainville and was a graduate of King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham. He had made his home in Mansfield for the past thirty-five years and was a former resident of Plainville.
A well-respected member and a familiar face in the Mansfield Community, Leo had been employed for over thirty years at Dubs's Liquors in Mansfield, where he worked his way up to the position of store manager and was well loved by his fellow employees and customers.
Leo treasured the times spent with his adoring family, was affectionately known as "Papa Donut" by his cherished grandchildren and looked forward to Thursday date nights with "his girl" Veronica.
Mr. Macdonald was an active volunteer in Mansfield Pop Warner Football and Little League, where he also coached football and youth softball. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing in men's leagues with his buddies. He will be sadly missed by his family and the many friends whose lives he touched.
In addition to his wife, He is survived by his devoted children: Leo E. Macdonald, III of Somerville, Mary E. Choquette and her husband James of Mansfield, Kevin R. Macdonald of Philadelphia, PA, Jason J. Dearing and his wife Tiffany of Somerset, Joanne T. McLaughlin of East Bridgewater and James A. Dearing of Carver. He was the cherished grandfather of Kyla, Colby, Cameron, Alex, Ava, Laci and Billy. He was the dear brother of Patricia Earnheart and her husband Lenny of Plainville, Diane Gould and her husband Michael of North Attleboro, Marie Strojny and her husband Glen of Cotuit and the late Michelle Gould. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and was the former husband of the late Marianne Mason.
