1/1
Leo Raymond
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
North Attleboro, MA – Leo Raymond, 86, of Amvet Boulevard, devoted husband, loving father and proud grandfather, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 24, 2020.

Husband to the late Marcella (Lallier) Raymond, Leo was born in Taunton on September 18, 1934. He was the son of Arsene Joseph and Mary Veronica (Cotter) Raymond. Leo, known to his friends as "Red", graduated from Taunton High School and went on to a long and storied career in construction. Leo mastered many of the construction arts, including steel work building bridges, brick laying and masonry. Leo worked for Consolidated Construction and Wescott Construction, always setting a demanding pace as Labor Foreman.

Leo was survived by his daughter, Ann Marie Gallagher and her husband Mark of Norton; his son Paul Raymond and his wife Michelle of Foxboro; three grandsons, Kyle Gallagher, Zachary Raymond and Curtis Raymond; his sister Madeline Mador; his brother Russel Raymond and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his brothers John, Edward, Joseph, William, Roland, Richard and his sister Elizabeth Gallo.

Leo was an active honorary member of the VFW post #443 and could often be found there socializing with friends young and old. He was an avid sports fan following all the local teams. Leo loved to dance when given the opportunity and was known to be a generous friend always willing to lend a hand. He was an active member of the Transfiguration of the Lord parish and for years assisted with collecting the offerings at the St. Mary's and Sacred Heart churches.

The family has decided upon private services and in lieu of flowers, suggest donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation. Leo will join his wife and be interred at St. Mary's Cemetery in Attleboro Falls, MA.

To sign on online guestbook for Leo or to share a favorite memory, story, or a happy thought that the family can share as they raise a glass to Leo at a memorial service that will be held at a later date, please go to www. sperry-mchoul.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
I always enjoyed sitting and talking with Leo i considered him a good friend. He tried to teach me how to dance a couple times but i couldnt keep up. He will surely be missed
Danielle Caruso
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved