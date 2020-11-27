North Attleboro, MA – Leo Raymond, 86, of Amvet Boulevard, devoted husband, loving father and proud grandfather, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 24, 2020.
Husband to the late Marcella (Lallier) Raymond, Leo was born in Taunton on September 18, 1934. He was the son of Arsene Joseph and Mary Veronica (Cotter) Raymond. Leo, known to his friends as "Red", graduated from Taunton High School and went on to a long and storied career in construction. Leo mastered many of the construction arts, including steel work building bridges, brick laying and masonry. Leo worked for Consolidated Construction and Wescott Construction, always setting a demanding pace as Labor Foreman.
Leo was survived by his daughter, Ann Marie Gallagher and her husband Mark of Norton; his son Paul Raymond and his wife Michelle of Foxboro; three grandsons, Kyle Gallagher, Zachary Raymond and Curtis Raymond; his sister Madeline Mador; his brother Russel Raymond and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his brothers John, Edward, Joseph, William, Roland, Richard and his sister Elizabeth Gallo.
Leo was an active honorary member of the VFW post #443 and could often be found there socializing with friends young and old. He was an avid sports fan following all the local teams. Leo loved to dance when given the opportunity and was known to be a generous friend always willing to lend a hand. He was an active member of the Transfiguration of the Lord parish and for years assisted with collecting the offerings at the St. Mary's and Sacred Heart churches.
The family has decided upon private services and in lieu of flowers, suggest donations be made to the Wounded Warrior
Foundation. Leo will join his wife and be interred at St. Mary's Cemetery in Attleboro Falls, MA.
To sign on online guestbook for Leo or to share a favorite memory, story, or a happy thought that the family can share as they raise a glass to Leo at a memorial service that will be held at a later date, please go to www. sperry-mchoul.com.