Leona Irene (Ringuette) Dill, 75, of Norton, MA, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI.
Born on November 26, 1944 in Central Falls, RI, she was the daughter of the late Amie Joseph Ringuette and the late Victoria (Clavette) Ringuette.
A resident of Norton since 2006, she previously lived in Bellingham, MA. Leona worked for many years as the bookkeeper in a flooring, furniture and carpeting business she owned with her former husband, and was also employed by Dale Medical Products, Inc. in Plainville and for the L.G. Balfour Company in Attleboro, before retiring in 2006.
The center of Leona's life was her family, and she cherished spending time with them, especially with her treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved doing arts and crafts with her sister, as well as crocheting and needlework. Leona had a fondness for country music and for scratching lottery tickets, and always held a special place in her heart for her late dogs: ""Dash""
and Trixie"".
Leona was the beloved and loving mother of Patricia A. Leeman and her husband, John K. Leeman, of Lyman, ME; David O. Dill and his wife, Deborah M. (Gorman) Dill, of Bellingham, MA; Paula Tyler of North Attleboro, MA; Mary J. Renzi and her husband, Domenic J. Renzi Jr. of Seekonk, MA; and Sandra L. Smith and her husband, Craig M. Smith, of Milford, MA. She
was the proud and adoring grandmother of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Leona was the sister of Maurice A. Ringuette and his wife, Ann Ringuette, of North Attleboro, MA; George A. Ringuette and his wife, Mary Ringuette, of CT; and Flora P. Robinson of North Attleboro, MA, and her late husband, Patrick Robinson Sr.. She was predeceased by her siblings:
Doris T. Charron and her late husband, Omer Charron; Anita Victoria Krzywonos and her late husband, Matthew ""Mike"" Krzywonos; and Emilie Rita LaFontaine and her late husband, Gerald A. LaFontaine. Leona leaves numerous nieces and nephews, her extended family and many dear friends.
With strict adherence to applicable coronavirus health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of facemasks, family and friends are cordially invited to honor Leona by attending a Visitation on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the ""Memorial Chapel"" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Leona's memory
may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN
38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an
online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth
Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200