Leonard "Lenny" Kroll
1958 - 2020
Leonard (Lenny) Kroll of Stoughton, MA passed Thursday July 2nd, 2020. Born July 11, 1958 Providence R.I. to Norma and Saul Kroll, he was the loving husband and best friend to his wife Dianne Kroll whom he married in October 2010. Leonard was a sweet, compassionate and gentle soul who loved his family and friends. He was always there for anyone who needed his help, support, or a hug.

A passionate reader, clever solver of puzzles, and an avid board gamer, he took naturally to a career in computer programming. He received his BSCS in computer Science from UMass Boston where he met Dianne. He worked there as a Unix Administrator until 2019.

Lenny is survived by his wife Dianne Kroll of Stoughton. Lenny's step-children with Dianne, Dawn Ekejiuba, her husband Justice, and their children Dekari, Nathan, and Joel of Dallas TX, Enrico Jackson, his wife Katrina and their children Khemis, Kailynn, Karon, and Enrico Jr. of Boston MA, and Tartus Jackson of Stoughton MA and his children Taliyah and Zariah. His father, Glenn R. Flierl of Cambridge, his brothers Stephen Kroll and his wife Charla of Sutton, MA, David Kroll and his wife Randy-Lynn of North Attleboro, MA and their children Samantha, Maxwell, and Eli.

Donations can be made in Leonard's honor to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research via https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1557&np=true Funeral services will be online Friday July 10th at 12:30pm. Contact office@agudasma.org by Thursday, 7/9 to request the zoom link




Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral service
12:30 PM
zoom
