Leonel R. DeAlmeida
1934 - 2020
ATTLEBORO – Leonel R. DeAlmeida, 86, of Attleboro, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Study Memorial Hospital, Attleboro. He was the husband of Maria Eduarda (Carreiro) DeAlmeida of Attleboro and the late Juliana DeAlmeida who passed away in 1998.
Born on January 23, 1934 in Feteiras, Sao Miguel-Azores, Portugal, he was a son of the late John and Angelina (Carvalho) DeAlmeida.
Leonel grew up in Portugal and worked for his family's business in the lumber industry and farming. When he married Juliana they moved to Attleboro in 1957. While living in Attleboro he was employed as a tool maker. In 1986, Leonel moved to Fort Myers, FL where he made his home until moving back to Attleboro this year. Leonel worked as a real estate investor while living in Fort Myer's.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a longtime communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Parish. Leonel enjoyed singing, gardening, attending church functions and especially attending his family gatherings.
In addition to his wife, Leonel is survived by his children, Michael DeAlmeida of Fort Myers, FL and Angelina Melcher of Fort Myers, FL; his stepchildren, Sonia Cabral of Attleboro, Derival Carreiro of Maine, Neide Pereira of Burrillville, RI, John Carreiro of Johnston, RI and Debra Cournoyer of Cumberland, RI; his grandchildren, Jason and Aaron Melcher both of Fort Myers, FL, Alex Melcher of Revere, Mia DeAlmeida of Fort Myers, FL and Maximus DeAlmeida of Fort Myers, FL; his step grandchildren, Jason and Brian Cabral, Daniel Carreiro, Jessica Sales, Stephanie Massa, Brandon Pereira and Seth Carreiro; his great grandchildren, Owen and Axel Melcher both of Fort Myers, FL, Brayden and Bayleigh Melcher both of Cape Coral, FL and his six step great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held privately by the family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 71 Linden Street, Attleboro.
Burial will be held at a later date in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fort Myers, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Leonel's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com





Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Parish
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
