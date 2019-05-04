Leslie A. "Tony" Sheldon, 76, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on May 2, 2019, at home.



Tony was born on March 8, 1943, in Attleboro, MA, to the late Charles Sheldon and the late Josephine (Pedro) Sheldon. Tony was the husband of Marsha (LaFlamme) Sheldon for the last 16 years.

Tony was a police officer by trade, working for over 34 years, primarily for the Norton, MA Police Department and retired as Sergeant. After retirement, he also worked at Clement's Marketplace in Portsmouth. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer and NE sports fan, particularly the Pats and Sox. Tony loved his brothers of the Norton PD and was a member of the Middletown FOPA Lodge.



Besides his wife, Marsha, Tony is survived by his sons, Mark Sheldon of North Attleboro, MA, and James Sheldon of North Attleboro, MA, his step-daughter, Tiffany A. Palmer of Middletown, and his grandchildren, Emma Sheldon, Jack Sheldon, Howard Pollitt, and Jake Pollitt.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Dillon, his brother, Leonard Sheldon, his granddaughter, Angela Sheldon and mother-in-law, Betty Monte.



Visiting hours will be held will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.



His funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 10:00 AM, in the Connors Funeral Home.



Memorial Donations in his memory may be made to: The , 260 West Exchange Street, Providence, RI 02903.



