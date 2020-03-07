Home

Leslie Ann Conley


1953 - 2020
Leslie Ann Conley Notice
Leslie Ann Conley, 66, of Woonsocket, RI, formerly of South Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2020 at the Rhode Island Hospital. She was the longtime companion of William Barrett of Woonsocket, RI.

Born on November 24, 1953 in Attleboro, MA she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Henshall) Hagopian.

Leslie grew up in South Attleboro and was a graduate of Attleboro High School. She attended Bristol Community College and began working as a mental health worker for the Wrentham Developmental Center, formerly Wrentham State School.

Leslie enjoyed spending time at the beach and cherished going out to eat while on vacation. She loved visiting Gettysburg, Disney World and other attractions with her family. Leslie was an avid animal lover especially devoted to "Max" and "Benny".

She is survived by her two children, Charlotte Bowles and her companion Steven Dingeldey of Westland, MI and her son John Raymond Conley and his companion Kristen Hart both of South Attleboro; two grandchildren, Alanna Bowles of Revere and William Bowles III of Westland, MI; her siblings, Cheryl Hagopian of South Attleboro, Charles Hagopian of New Hampshire, Alan Hagopian of South Attleboro and Robin Adams of South Attleboro; also several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, March 9th in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA.

Burial will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Wrentham Developmental Center, Special Gifts Fund, 131 Emerald St., Wrentham, MA, 02093 or the ASPCA directly at https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial

To send Leslie's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020
