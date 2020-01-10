|
Leslie Claire Johnson McDonald, a longtime resident of Falmouth, passed away on December 26, 2019 after a period of declining health. She was the spouse of the late James "Jimmy" McDonald who was deceased on June 30, 2019. Together, they owned and operated McDonald Paint Store in downtown Falmouth for many decades.
Leslie was born in Attleboro MA on May 1, 1941 to John and Claire (Barrett) Johnson of Attleboro. She was educated in Attleboro schools, and was a 1959 graduate of Attleboro High School. In 1963 she graduated from the College of New Rochelle in New Rochelle NY. After graduation she joined the Peace Corps and served in Morocco.
Leslie returned to the States and taught in schools locally before settling in Falmouth.
On February 10, 1968, she wed Jimmy McDonald, the love of her life.
She became an active Falmouth community member and advocated for local causes until the time of her death. These included Friends of Falmouth Library, Falmouth Historical Society, and Falmouth Conservation Group. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and visited Central America, the Caribbean, and Mexico many times
Leslie was predeceased by her parents, and her brother Alfred B. Johnson. She is survived by her brother in law Nick McDonald and his wife Doreen of Haines City Florida, a niece and nephew, Catherine and Brian McDonald, and step niece Shannon Clark of Ventura, California. Her extended family included many cousins in the Johnson and Barrett families.
A funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorials for Leslie can be made to a .
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020