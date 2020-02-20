|
Lidia Lopes Raposo of Cumberland, RI, formerly of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 with her daughter Guida by her side. She entered through the gates of Heaven to join her late husband, Joao Pacheco Monte Raposo, to whom she was married for more than sixty years.
Born on August 1, 1928 in Lomba da Maia, Azores, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Lopes and the late Maria (Ferreira) Lopes.
She worked for the former L.G. Balfour Company in Attleboro, MA for twenty years before retiring thirty-six years ago.
A deeply spiritual person, she praised God for the gift of her loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had an amazing talent for creating handmade treasures. Throughout her life she gifted her family with beautifully crafted sweaters, hats, bedspreads and tablecloths. Lidia later branched out to include colorful pen marker designs that she would proudly show off to all who passed her way. Lidia often said her hands were very tired!
She was the much-loved mother of Guida M. (Raposo) Chaput and her husband, Thomas Chaput, of Cumberland, RI, who both provided Lidia with loving care in their home; Fernandina (Raposo) Medeiros and her husband, Mark Medeiros Sr., of North Attleboro, MA; and John Antonio Raposo and his wife, Donna Raposo, of Sutton, MA. Lidia was also "Avo" to Mark Medeiros Jr. and his partner, Laura Chicklis, of North Attleboro, MA; Christopher Chaput and his wife Jessica, of Rehoboth, MA; Kaila Medeiros and her partner, Mark DeLima, of North Attleboro, MA; Steve Cove and his wife, Julie, of St. Petersburg, FL; and Gabriele Raposo of Sutton, MA. She was the adoring "Avozinha" to Rory, Jayden, Olivia, Evan, Benjamin, Kennedy, and Charlotte. Lidia leaves her brothers: Antonio Lopes and his wife, Ilda, of New Jersey, and Armando Lopes and his wife, Julia, of Florida. She was the sister of the late Maria (Lopes) Amaral and the late Jesuina Leitao.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Lidia by gathering for a Visitation on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial following the visitation on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at St. Mark Church, 105 Stanley Street, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.
Graveside services will immediately follow the Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Towne Street, Attleboro Falls, at which time Lidia will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lidia to at www.michaeljfox.org.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020