Lillian M. Stinson (Garcia), 79 of Wrentham, MA
NORTH ATTLEBORO - Lillian M. Stinson (Garcia), 79, of 90 Taunton St, Wrentham, MA 02093 died peacefully after battling lung cancer. She was the Wife of the late Carl James (Jimmy) Stinson for 43 years until his death in 2010.
Born in Puerto Rico on November 22, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Leopold and Ana (Feliciano) Garcia. She graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles. She was raised in Puerto Rico before moving to North Attleboro, Massachusetts where she met her husband and raised her 3 wonderful children. She resided in North Attleboro from 1965 to 2003, when she moved to Franklin, MA. She then moved to Wrentham in 2018 due to illness. She had resided at Maples Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wrentham since then.
Mrs. Stinson was a caring wife and a fabulous mother to her 3 children (the 3 K's, Kimberly, Kirk and Kevin) and all of her grandchildren. She cared for the entire family and always brought a smile or a laugh to anyone she met. She loved to roller skate and dance! She loved Elvis Presley and upbeat Spanish Music. Music and dancing were part of her everyday life. She taught her family it takes 2 to tango and she wasn't talking about dancing. There was nothing more that she wanted than to be surrounded by family and friends enjoying life. She was blessed with this including 6 great grandchildren and 2 more on the way. She would also want to mention the grand-doggies as well. She loved people and everyone loved her.
She is survived by: her daughter, Kimberly Rodrigues and her husband John of Bellingham, her son Kirk Stinson and his wife Nicole of Rehoboth and her son Kevin Stinson and his wife Lisa of North Attleboro; Grandmother of: Kaela, Kyle, Taylor, and Brandon McKearney; Kevin Jr, Torii, Shaylyn Stinson, Amanda Lamborn, Desiree, John Jr, and Joseph Rodrigues.
Great Grandmother of: Joslin and Kasshis Brodie, Skylar Stinson, Kevins and Serenity Silva and Myles Yon. She was great-grandmother of the late Aubrey Nova McKearney.
Her funeral will be held at 9 am Thursday March 12th from the Chapel of the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove St., North Attleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in St. Mary's of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 14 Park St, North Attleboro. The Rev. John M. ""Jack"" Schrader will officiate. A committal service will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum, Attleboro Falls.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or at www.cancer.org.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020