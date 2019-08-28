Home

Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
58 Carpenter St.
Foxborough, MA
Lillian Rocco

Lillian Rocco Notice
Lillian Rocco passed away at the age of 98 on August 26th in the comfort of her husband Sam's loving arms, whom she shared her life with for 72 years. She was predeceased by her daughter Theresa White, and her Grandson Anthony Rocco.



She was the adored mother of Janet Smith, George and his wife Wanda, Kathy {Rina} Young and her husband Greg, Sam and his wife Ann, Robert, Mary Selser and her husband Jay, Leila McNeff and her husband Jay, and Alaine Cipriano and her husband Jimmy.

She was the loving grandmother to 17 children and 5 great grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, August 29 from 4PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St, Foxborough. Funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508-543-5471, or visit the Roberts and Sons website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
