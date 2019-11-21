Home

Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
(508) 285-4402
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:30 PM
East Bay Baptist Church
10 James St.
East Providence, MA
View Map

Lillian Stone


1930 - 2019
Lillian Stone Notice
Lillian V. (Fuller) Stone, age 89, of Norton, passed away peacefully, following a brief illness on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney A. Stone, Jr. who passed away on August 30, 2013 and the late Oscar H. Valequett, Jr. who passed away on October 26, 1995.
Born in Mansfield, MA on October 24, 1930, she was a loving daughter of the late Gordon and Verna (Locke) Fuller.
Lillian grew up in Mansfield and was a graduate of Mansfield High School class of 1948. She had made her home in Norton for many years and also resided for several years in Taunton.
Lillian was a stay at home mom from the time her first child was born. Notably, she was also a foster mother for twenty-five years during that same time housing and nurturing dozens of children. A kind and loving woman, she will be sadly missed by all whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her devoted children Diana Mowry of Norton, James Valequett and his wife Heather of Attleboro, Robert Valequett of Providence, RI and the late Verna Budd. She was the dear sister of the late Gordon Jeff Fuller and Paul Fuller. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a memorial service in celebration of her life on Saturday, November 23rd at 4:30 P.M. at the East Bay Baptist Church, 10 James St., East Providence, RI.
Visiting hours are omitted and burial will be held privately at a later date at the Norton Common Cemetery in Norton.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019
