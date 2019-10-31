|
|
Lilly Anna Toxavidis, 13, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, MA, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on November 3, 2005 in Providence, RI, she was the beloved daughter of Vasileios E. Toxavidis of Attleboro and Lyndi E. (Baker) Toxavidis of Attleboro.
Raised in Attleboro, Lilly was an eighth-grade student at Foxboro Regional Charter School. Baptized at the Greek Orthodox Church, she later attended Waters Church in North Attleboro, MA.
Lilly enjoyed arts and crafts; ice skating; baking and sweets; and concerts. One of her fondest memories was meeting her favorite artist, Halsey.
In the summer, Lilly spent most of her time in Cape Cod on the boat fishing with her Papa. She also looked forward to attending Camp Elmwood at the YMCA. Her favorite color was teal blue. Her puppies held a very special place in her heart. Above all else, her family meant the world to her.
She will always be remembered for her radiant smile, beautiful blue eyes, and her sweet but sassy personality. Lilly was wise beyond her years. Lilly's innate kindness, strength, and bravery inspired everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Lilly truly made the world a better place.
In addition to her parents, she leaves her loving and cherished sisters Elizabeth A. Marcos and Lauren P. Toxavidis, both of Attleboro. She was the adored maternal granddaughter of Terry C. and Judith W. (Brown) Baker of Attleboro, and the paternal granddaughter of Poly (Tomara) Toxavidis of Patras, Greece, and the late Elias Toxavidis. She is survived by her uncle, Jason P. Baker of Attleboro, and her aunt, Marianna Toxavidis, of Patras, Greece. Lilly leaves her great aunts, great uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.
Friends and relatives are cordially invited to remember Lilly and celebrate her life, wearing bright and happy colors, at a Visitation on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. –8:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Friends and relatives are also invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott Street, Pawtucket, RI. Private interment will be in North Purchase Cemetery Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Lilly to either The Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903 or online at www.tomorrowfund.org, or to The Izzy Foundation, P.O. Box 2326, Providence, RI 02906 or online at www.theizzyfoundation.org.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit the online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro (508) 695-0200.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019