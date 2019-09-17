|
Linda Ann (Pierce) Mitchell, age 77 passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lincoln and Astrid (Fernstrom) Pierce.
Linda was born on March 16, 1942 in Sharon and was a graduate of Sharon High School, Class of 1960. She was employed as a purchasing administrator for the former Foxboro Company and with her husband was the co-owner of Mitch's Repair Service of Norfolk.
Linda was an active member of the Hope Church in Sharon. She was also an active member at the Foxboro Senior Center. She enjoyed dining out, movies, doing puzzles and playing word/board games.
Beloved wife of the late Richard Mitchell who passed away in 2008. Loving mother of James Mitchell and his wife Jeanne, Jeffrey Mitchell and his wife Joan and Jennifer Johnson and her husband Robert. Also survived by four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 8 10 AM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxborough followed by a graveside service at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information please contact 508-543-5471.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019